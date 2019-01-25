Blissful noises: Mercedes-AMG One hypercar sounds like an F1 racer





Mercedes-AMG is hard at work putting the final touches on the One hypercar, but new video gives us a sneak peek at what the machine sounds like.

We're treated to some noise from the actual car's engine and exhaust at the 2:51 mark and then again at the 3:10 timestamp from a Top Gear video. No surprise it sounds like a real Formula 1 race car. Why? For those who've been stuck under a rock, the Mercedes-AMG One uses the exact same engine found in the division's F1 race car. That would be a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 with an electric motor mounted to spin the turbo instantly.

Mercedes-AMG One

Together with an electric motor at the rear and another two motors at the front, we'll see more than 1,000 horsepower from the One's powertrain. These are good times indeed.

Top Gear received a closer look at the hypercar ahead of its scheduled delivery date sometime in 2020. The car was delayed after AMG made it known there were issues getting the race engine to idle properly at 1,200 rpm. Typically, this engine is used to idling at 5,000 rpm. Without a stable idle, Mercedes-AMG can kiss emissions requirements goodbye.

Mercedes-AMG One

All of the performance comes together to make some pretty spectacular specs. Top speed should be around 217 mph; 0-60 will happen in well under 3.0 seconds; and 0-124 mph will rocket by in under 6.0 seconds.

Unfortunately, for those with around $2.8 million sitting around, all 275 build slots have been sold out for some time now. Those who were lucky enough to secure a slot are also banned from flipping their cars early.