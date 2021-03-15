The next, though likely not the last, version of the Pagani Huayra is the track-focused Huayra R, which Pagani CEO and founder Horacio Pagani announced last October in an interview with Autostyle Design Competition, an organization that helps support up-and-coming automotive designers.

To mark the end of 2020, Pagani posted a short teaser video of the Huayra R on its Instagram page. In the video, we see the car's engine and hear its sweet sounds as the revs build.

Pagani has now revealed that the Huayra R will debut on March 18. Pagani mentioned the date on Instagram, together with the teaser image above which shows part of the car's design for the first time.

What we can confirm is that the Huayra R will be powered by a new naturally aspirated V-12 engine. All previous Huayras have featured a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 sourced from Mercedes-Benz AMG. The new engine is thought to have been developed by AMG in partnership with Mercedes motorsport partner HWA, and its output could come in above 900 hp.

The Huayra R is the spiritual successor to the Zonda R launched in 2009. The Zonda R was a track car that Pagani used to hone technologies that eventually made their way into the Huayra. As a result, the car shared very little in common with the Zonda apart from a resemblance.

Pagani Zonda R

The same could be true for the Huayra R, as we know Pagani is already deep into the development of the Huayra's replacement. Pagani's next supercar is expected to offer both V-12 and battery-electric options, though the electric option likely won't be ready at launch. The V-12 is expected to once again be a twin-turbocharged unit from AMG, so it won't be the engine Pagani has pegged for the Huayra R.

The most extreme Huayra to date is the Huayra Imola which was unveiled last year. Limited to just five examples, the Huayra Imola was also billed as a rolling testbed. It featured the Huayra's familiar 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, but with a new output of 827 hp. That's the highest we've seen in any Huayra so far.