US indicts 4 former Audi execs over diesel scandal

Jan 18, 2019
Follow Viknesh

2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

A federal grand jury in Detroit on Thursday indicted four former executives at Audi over their alleged involvement in the Volkswagen Group's diesel emissions cheating scandal, according to court documents obtained by Bloomberg.

They include Richard Bauder, Axel Eiser, Stefan Knirsch and Carsten Nagel, all of whom were involved in engine development and certification at Audi. All are believed to be in Germany, which doesn't have an extradition agreement with the United States.

The four have been accused of conspiring with Giovanni Pamio, another former Audi exec who was indicted in 2017 over allegations he gave the orders to develop the so-called “defeat device” software used to hide a vehicle's true diesel emissions during tests run by regulators. Their charges include defrauding the U.S., committing wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act.

The latest indictments come just months after Audi last October paid a $927 million fine over the diesel scandal to settle a German investigation into the matter. The investigation saw former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler initially arrested last June, though he was released the following October and remains under investigation.

The fallout from dieselgate has so far cost the VW Group and its brands $31 billion in buybacks, fixes, and fines in Europe and North America.

While a number a number of individuals have been charged, including former VW Group CEO Martin Winterkorn, so far only two have received prison terms, in both cases in the U.S.. They include Oliver Schmidt who in 2017 received a seven-year prison sentence, and James Liang who that same year received a four-year sentence.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Toyota Hilux driven to 2019 Dakar Rally victory Toyota Hilux driven to 2019 Dakar Rally victory
2020 Audi A1 Allroad spy shots 2020 Audi A1 Allroad spy shots
Ford will honor your 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 warranty if you take it to a racetrack Ford will honor your 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 warranty if you take it to a racetrack
2019 Lynk & Co. 04 spy shots 2019 Lynk & Co. 04 spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.