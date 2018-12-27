Witness the top 10 overtakes in F1 from 2018





As we wave goodbye to 2018, we can look back on the year in motorsport and see plenty of incredible pieces of action. But today, it's all about Formula 1.

The motorsport compiled the top 10 overtaking maneuvers from this past year in a recap video released earlier this month, which features dramatic moves from the series' all-star drivers. The highlight reel includes action from the championship winner, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing.

Number 10 throws viewers back to the Chinese Grand Prix with Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes and Räikkönen. Bottas manages to squeeze his way around the Ferrari driver on the outside of a corner and holds it steady to climb in front. Number eight throws Sauber driver Charles Leclerc into the mix with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen as the two duke it out at the Russian Grand Prix. Both drivers go wheel-to-wheel as Leclerc holds steady to pass Magnussen on the outside.

The number eight overtake brings Hamilton into the list for the first time as he and Räikkönen battle at the Italian Grand Prix. Both drivers remained neck-and-neck for the majority of the race with Ferrari leading the pack. However, Hamilton steps out as the finish line approaches and jumps ahead of Räikkönen without tagging him through a few quick corners, a marvelous feat as he just inches through.

The final top three dial up the action, but number two is, in our opinion, perhaps the most action-packed. The clip comes from the Great Britain Grand Prix and involved Vettel and Bottas as the two drivers race down the straight. But, as the corner approaches, Vettel dives past Bottas to overtake him on the corner in an incredibly quick dip and speeds away from the Mercedes-AMG racer. Truly remarkable driving.

What's number one? Answer the question by watching the above video on the official F1 YouTube channel.