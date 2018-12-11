Germany's Bitter plans Corvette-based shooting brake

Dec 11, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Bitter Shooting Brake

Bitter is a German tuner of Opel cars that made its mark on the world in the 1970s when it produced a shooting brake called the CD. The car was based on an Opel sedan and came with a Chevrolet V-8, and it had the full blessing of General Motors, which owned Opel at the time. In fact, legendary GM designer Charles M. "Chuck" Jordan did some of the preliminary work.

Bitter fell into obscurity by the 1980s but the lack of limelight didn't stop the company from continuing to churn out modified Opels, as well as some other novelties. More recently, Bitter has developed custom versions of the Opel Adam subcompact hatch and Insignia mid-size sedan.

Now it appears that Bitter plans to build a spiritual successor to the CD based on a C7 Chevrolet Corvette.

1973 Bitter CD

1973 Bitter CD

The company posted computer-generated images of a Corvette-based shooting brake on social media on Thursday and confirmed the debut at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show. Just 20 examples will be built and the first two have already been reserved.

No further details have been released but the two images show unique designs for the front fender vents, taillights, and exhaust tips. The shooting brake modification also appears to be Bitter's own design, rather than an existing conversion for the C7 Corvette like the one offered by America's Callaway.

For those that have never heard of Bitter, it's a small firm based in Ennepetal, Germany and specializing in luxury and sporty cars. Established in 1971 by Erich Bitter, a former race car driver who eventually started a tuning business and then went into car manufacturing, Bitter has sold its models all over the world, including in the United States, though it has never been able to escape its niche status.

HI-RES GALLERY: Bitter Shooting Brake
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

New VW Jetta GLI reportedly set for 2019 Chicago Auto Show New VW Jetta GLI reportedly set for 2019 Chicago Auto Show
Pininfarina Battista is new name of electric Bugatti Chiron rival Pininfarina Battista is new name of electric Bugatti Chiron rival
2020 Audi RS 7 spy shots and video 2020 Audi RS 7 spy shots and video
Germany's Bitter plans Corvette-based shooting brake Germany's Bitter plans Corvette-based shooting brake
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.