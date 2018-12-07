Lamborghini recalls Gallardo for faulty dashboard warning lights





Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Squadra Corse

A small number of Lamborghini Gallardo models will need to return to dealerships after the Italian firm issued a recall for the supercar.

In documents filed with the NHTSA in late November and published this week, Lamborghini said 1,152 Gallardo models suffer from faulty dashboard warning lights.

Lights to let drivers know of engine malfunction or issues related to the fuel injection system will not illuminate. The recall affects Gallardos from the 2011-2014 model years.

2014 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Squadra Corse

The company said the car's ECU may erase trouble codes after the driver turns the ignition off, which will keep the ECU from lighting a warning light for the driver. The result is that owners may not know if there's a problem with their car, and should one arise without warning, the lack of warning light increases the risk of a crash or injury.

Drivers with an affected Gallardo model may notice a dashboard warning light illuminate and then disappear after he or she shuts the car off. The ECU erases the trouble codes, but the recall will remedy the situation with fresh software.

Lamborghini said technicians will reflash the ECU with the appropriate engine software that will not delete trouble codes should they arise. Technicians will perform the reflash free of charge. The company will begin to notify owners from December 14 when the recall is scheduled to begin.