Bugatti Veyron turbochargers cost over $42,000 to replace

Expensive cars often come with lofty maintenance charges, but the Bugatti Veyron is something else entirely.

The $1 million-plus supercar's turbochargers cost over $42,000 to replace, according to an EPA document Road & Track reported on last week.

To break down the extent of the cost, it will set owners back $21,000 per side. The Veyron features a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 engine to produce its astounding 986 horsepower in standard guise and 1,183 hp in Super Sport flavor.

For those on a budget after buying a Veyron, hope only one side needs replacing. However, we doubt millionaires adhere to incredibly strict budgets. And the air chargers the turbo sends air to? Those are $9,000 each, and Bugatti will charge $2,000 to install new ones.

Another incredibly expensive component is the fuel tank, which will cost owners a grand total of $42,000—$20,000 for the part, and $22,000 for technicians to install the fuel tank.

But, not everything on the French supercar is bespoke and costs thousands of dollars. In fact, the Veyron actually pulls a small number of parts and components from the Volkswagen parts bin. For example, the camshaft position sensors cost just $9 each since they're also found in the Volkswagen Golf and Jetta.

Reality check: working on a Bugatti is not like a VW, however, and those $9 sensors will cost $7,200 to replace after labor. Ouch. And the boost pressure sensors can also be found in the Golf GTI or Audi A3. They're just $20, but again, expect a $1,800 labor bill.

All of the simple and relatively cheap components have exuberant labor costs associated with them. Why? The Veyron often requires a lot of disassemblies to install parts. The rear deck might need to be removed, or the engine could require disassembly to reach obscure parts. But, as we said, coughing up thousands of dollars in maintenance is probably just a drop in the bucket for the supercar's owners.