2021 Land Rover Defender, 2019 Chevy Colorado ZR2, SSC Tuatara: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2021 Land Rover Defender spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Land Rover's redesigned Defender has been spotted again. The redesign is the first for the iconic nameplate since the original was launched more than three decades ago, and judging by the spy shots Land Rover has a very handsome design for its latest go-anywhere SUV.

Chevrolet's Colorado ZR2 gets even more off-road focused for 2019 with the arrival of a new Bison model. Among the upgrades are five new skid plates constructed of hard, durable hot-stamped Boron steel, an industry first. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

America will soon have a hypercar to call its own. We're talking about the SSC Tuatara which is scheduled to enter production in mid-2019. A pre-production example has just been spotted on public roads near SSC's West Richland, Washington headquarters.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Land Rover Defender spy shots

2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison first drive: Heavy hitting in the off-roading sand box

Pre-production SSC Tuatara hypercar tests on public roads

Exterior airbags could add another layer of safety in the event of a car crash

2020 Audi RS Q3 spy shots and video

Tesla Model 3 Mid Range goes an EPA-official 260 miles

Aston Martin to electrify its classic cars

California car dealers take on Volvo over subscription service

Wild horses, part two: Horses with no names

Trump administration plans to end electric car tax credits