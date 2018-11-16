Current Audi R8 to stick with V-10 engine, no twin-turbo V-6

News
16 minutes ago
2019 Audi R8
After patiently waiting for years, the twin-turbo-V-6 powered Audi R8 is officially dead. The R8’s project manager, Bjorn Friedrich, confirmed to Car Throttle in a Thursday report the current-generation of the supercar will stick with a V-10 engine. And that's the final answer.
"It's the best engine for the car," Friedrich said.
The executive's confirmation follows an Audi source who claimed the long-rumored twin-turbo V-6 was dead this past March. The possibility of a V-6-powered R8 first came to light in 2016. A leaked product roadmap showed such a powerplant was planned for the supercar's refresh. Audi revealed the updated 2019 R8 last month and no twin-turbo V-6 was in sight. That likely means the supercar as we know it will march to the grave with the 5.2-liter V-10 engine as the only choice. The twin-turbo V-6 would likely have been the 3.0-liter engine from the RS 5, where it makes 444 horsepower.
The V-10 in the 2019 R8 produces 570 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque, up from 540 hp and 398 lb-ft. In the R8 Performance model, it puts out 620 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque.
Audi PB18 e-tron concept
Audi PB18 e-tron concept
The R8's future is rather murky. Previous comments from an Audi executive pegged this as the final hurrah for the German supercar. In March, R&D boss Peter Mertens said there were no plans for a successor at that time.
Since then, rumors have swirled that a successor will arrive in the future, but possibly with an electric powertrain. Without a source, British publication Autocar said in a September report that a third-generation R8 would arrive for 2022 with a hypercar-like 1,000 or so horsepower.
Rumors of a new R8 also surfaced after Audi showed off the PB18 e-tron concept car at Pebble Beach this year. The PB18 previewed a future electric supercar.
We also know Audi plans for an e-tron GT production car. The electric super sedan will borrow heavily from the Porsche Taycan and ride on the brand's J1 electric-car platform. Audi will debut an e-tron GT concept at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show on Nov. 26.
