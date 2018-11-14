Maserati names FCA dealer network head as new North America chief





Al Gardner, Maserati North America chief

As part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Mike Manley's executive shifts, Al Gardner has been selected to lead Maserati in North America.

Harald Wester, Maserati's chief operating officer, made the announcement on Monday, according to Automotive News (subscription required). Gardner will now report to Jean-Philippe Leloup, formerly of Ferrari. Leloup was selected to lead a new division titled Maserati Commercial.

Gardner takes over Maserati North America from Tim Kuniskis. Kuniskis previously led Maserati globally but was tapped to lead the Jeep brand last month.

Gardner has been FCA's dealer network head since 2015, and he will continue to hold his previous position alongside his new appointment. Notably, he helped launch the 2015 Chrysler 200 and led the Chrysler brand itself.

Before former CEO Sergio Marchionne's untimely passing, he announced Maserati would get a shot in the arm as part of FCA's newest five-year plan. The Italian luxury marque is scheduled to receive six new vehicles by 2022. And the brand will embrace an electric future with its "Maserati Blue" electric powertrain. The system is made up of three electric motors and 800-volt battery technology.

Teaser for Maserati Alfieri sports car

For enthusiasts, Maserati will also produce the gorgeous Alfieri in coupe and cabrio forms with powertrains from Ferrari. Look for a battery-electric Alfieri as well. With the Alfieri's arrival, however, it appears the current GranTurismo will be shown the door.

Gardner will also likely help oversee the brand's growth to expand its dealer network and meet a goal to sell 100,000 vehicles globally by 2022.