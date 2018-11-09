Next-gen Mercedes C-Class, Hyundai Palisade, BMW M8: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz's next-generation C-Class has been spotted for the first time. The small luxury sedan is still a few years out from its debut but we can already gather many details from the prototypes.

Arriving much sooner—this month in fact—is a full-size SUV from Hyundai. It will be called a Palisade and share a platform with the recently revealed Kia Telluride.

BMW M has confirmed that its new M8 based on the revived BMW 8-Series is entering the final stage of development. The high-performance coupe is due out next year and will pack a twin-turbocharged V-8 with over 600 horsepower.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots

2020 Hyundai Palisade full-size SUV set for 2018 LA auto show

BMW M8 enters final round of testing

Ford buys Spin, skates into scooter business

Daimler and Bosch self-driving cars will offer rides in Silicon Valley in 2019

Base price of VW's electric cars could be as low as $21,000

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain spy shots

NHTSA to probe Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain windshield wipers

Icon adds electric powertrain to 1966 Fiat 500 Giardiniera Derelict

Nissan Frontier pickup made mission-ready with 2 Leaf battery packs