Next-gen Mercedes C-Class, Hyundai Palisade, BMW M8: Today's Car News

2 minutes ago
2 hours ago
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Mercedes-Benz's next-generation C-Class has been spotted for the first time. The small luxury sedan is still a few years out from its debut but we can already gather many details from the prototypes.
Arriving much sooner—this month in fact—is a full-size SUV from Hyundai. It will be called a Palisade and share a platform with the recently revealed Kia Telluride.
BMW M has confirmed that its new M8 based on the revived BMW 8-Series is entering the final stage of development. The high-performance coupe is due out next year and will pack a twin-turbocharged V-8 with over 600 horsepower.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
