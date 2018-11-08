BMW M8 enters final round of testing

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW isn't taking its time with additional variants of its revived 8-Series. The coupe is still a month out from showrooms but the German automaker has already revealed the 8-Series Convertible, and soon there will be a more practical 8-Series Gran Coupe and high-performance M8 as well.

Next in the pipeline will be the M8, in coupe form, as engineers from BMW M are currently conducting the final evaluations at top racetracks, one of which is Portugal's Estoril.

The car is confirmed to be coming with the same mechanical package as the M5, meaning a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, eight-speed automatic, and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system with driver selectable rear-wheel drive. Peak output will lie somewhere above 600 horsepower.

BMW M8 Gran Coupe concept

Compared to the regular 8-Series, including even the M850i M Performance model, the M8 will benefit from enhanced body rigidity. The engineers have also looked at enhancing weight distribution and the center of gravity by tweaking the chassis components and their mounting, using lessons from the M8 race program. BMW M says weight has been minimized though we doubt the car's curb weight will slip below the 4,000-pound mark. The 8-Series is a heavy beast.

BMW M first rolled out a prototype for the M8 during the 2017 M Festival held at the Nürburgring. It followed this up with the reveal of an M8 Gran Coupe concept (shown above) at the 2018 Geneva auto show, whose design hints at the look of the production car.

The M8 coupe is due in 2019, likely as a 2020 model. An M8 Convertible will likely arrive at the same time, with an M8 Gran Coupe to arrive a year later. It's too early to talk pricing but expect a starting price around the $150,000 mark. Alternatives include the Mercedes-AMG S63 and Bentley Continental GT.