Porsche sets 6:40.3 Nürburgring record with modified, street-legal 911 GT2 RS MR





Porsche may not be the king of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife when it comes to the production-car lap record anymore, but it set a new record for the fastest street-legal car at the famed circuit. The automaker announced Friday that a modified Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR lapped the 'Ring in 6:40.3.

The modifications came from Manthey-Racing, hence the "MR" suffix. Porsche engineers worked with MR to specially modify the car for the Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap. Porsche didn't specify the modifications made to the car, but called the extra equipment a "new performance kit" from MR. The performance kit, alongside the tailored vehicle setup for the Nürburgring, led to the street-legal lap record.

Driver and development engineer Lars Kern piloted the 911 GT2 RS MR to the lap record and said the new kit gave the supercar even more speed.

"The balance of the car is also very good with the new package. I did not have to take any great risks to be fast," he said, and he set the record in just one attempt before nightfall.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR sets street-legal Nürburgring lap record

For reference, the production Porsche 911 GT2 RS originally set the production-car lap record at the Nürburgring with a 6:47.3 time. Thus, MR's package shaved more than seven seconds from the production car time, which is a tremendous feat. The modified 911 GT2 RS is also quicker than the current production car lap-record holder, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The Italian supercar blasted around the 'Ring in 6:44.97 in July to take the crown away from Porsche. Lamborghini still owns the bragging rights, though, since the Aventador SVJ is a series production car.

But, Porsche won't lay awake at night. The brand owns the all-time lap record. In June, Porsche smashed its original record of 6:11.13, set in 1983, with a blisteringly fast 5:19 run in the 919 Evo.