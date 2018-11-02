Ken Block teases new Ford Escort RS, plans for world tour





Ken Block teases new Ford Escort RS rally car

After the tragic loss of Ken Block's original Ford Escort RS Group A rally racer, the rally all-star has teased its successor: another Escort RS.

Block took to Facebook on Wednesday to tease the upcoming Escort RS build and announced preparations for a world tour in 2019. He plans to take his latest car across the globe to compete in his favorite rally stages and potentially a few Gymkhana demos, too.

The original Escort RS was a total loss after Block rolled the car in a crash. Thankfully, Block and his co-driver escaped the crash before the car burst into flames. Only the original shape of the Escort RS was distinguishable after the fire engulfed the car. The succeeding build will feature some "key improvements," Block hinted, though the rally racing star will still refer to the pocket rocket as "Cossie," just like the lost car.

From the teaser, we can't make out much, but the wing is a dead giveaway to the Escort RS' appearance. Since the car will once again be a Group A racer, expect very similar body and aero components to compliment the car. Block's original Escort featured a turbocharged inline-4 engine making 350 to 400 horsepower, though it remains to be seen what's going on under the hood this time around. While the horsepower figure isn't all that lofty at first glance, remember that Block's former Escort RS weighed just 2,881 pounds.

Hoonigan will also document the entire Cossie World Tour in 2019 via a new multi-episode series on YouTube. Block hasn't announced dates or locations for the world tour yet, but we eagerly await the final reveal of his new Escort RS. In the meantime, Block has plenty of other toys to play with, including his new 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck with 914 hp.