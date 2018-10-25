BMW Alpina B7, Ford F-150 Hoonitruck, McLaren 720S Track Pack: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 BMW Alpina B7 facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW is working on an update for its 7-Series and that means the Alpina version of the car, the B7, is also due for an update. Today we have new spy shots and video of the updated B7 which looks to be taking on a handsome, muscular look.

Ken Block has revealed the latest vehicle developed by his Hoonigan squad: a 1977 Ford F-150 dubbed the Hoonitruck. The 914-horsepower truck will feature in the latest episode from Block's gymkhana series of videos which airs in December.

McLaren's 720S has a slightly more hardcore offering known as the Track Pack. There's no extra power but performance is still lifted thanks to weight savings brought about by a healthy dose of carbon fiber.

2020 BMW Alpina B7 spy shots and video

Ken Block now has a 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck with 914 horsepower

2019 McLaren 720S Track Pack priced from $336,870

GM’s Maven car-sharing service extends to 10 new cities by the end of the year

Cadillac marks 15 years of V-Series with Pedestal Edition ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V

Tesla reports profit, explains $46k Model 3 Mid Range model, hints about leasing

Q2 L is Audi's newest stretched model for China

2019 Lexus UX review

The top shall drop: BMW 8-Series Convertible to debut at 2018 LA auto show

GM confirms it will reach EV tax credit ceiling this year—then phaseout begins