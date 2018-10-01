Get ready for the bulletproof $2M Rolls-Royce Cullinan limo





Rolls-Royce pulled the wraps off of the Cullinan luxury SUV this May, but buyers who need a little more room will be glad to know there are options for their options. Klassen, a German company with a pedigree in turning premium vehicles into luxurious limousines, has shown images of its Cullinan limo.

Klassen says on its website that the company extends the middle of the SUV by 40 inches to give the SUV a wheelbase of 170 inches. Overall length grows to nearly 21 feet. Powering the ultra-luxurious limo is Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, which makes a healthy 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It's unclear how much heavier the Cullinan limousine is, but the factory weight sits at an already hefty 5,864 pounds. Surely, the V-12 engine won't have any issues.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan limo by Klassen

The Cullinan is already a well-equipped machine, but Klassen includes a partition wall to separate the spaces, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, LED ambient lighting for passengers, and a multimedia center. Essential functions can be controlled via a smartphone application, too.

And just in case, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan limo also boasts standard level seven ballistic protection. Buyers can upgrade said protection to level nine at an additional cost— for bragging rights, of course.



The standard Cullinan SUV starts at $325,000 before any Rolls-Royce personalization features or options, but the limo kicks things up a notch further. The first Cullinan stretch limo is already for sale and it wears a $2.08 million price tag. No one said luxury came cheaply, and turning one of the world's most opulent SUVs into a stretch limousine doesn't buck any that school of thought.