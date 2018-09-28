563-horsepower Infiniti Q60 Black S prototype bound for Paris auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Infiniti Q60 Project Black S prototype

Infiniti's sinister Q60 Project Black S coupe has progressed from the concept stage to a working prototype.

The Japanese luxury brand confirmed Friday that a Q60 Project Black S prototype will be presented at next week's 2018 Paris auto show to help kick off a new electrification push.

The Q60 Project Black S is a high-performance version of Infiniti's Q60 coupe that packs a hybrid powertrain developed with technology found in Renault's Formula 1 race cars. Renault is an alliance partner of Infiniti parent company Nissan, and worked with Infiniti on the energy recovery system on its F1 car.

A concept of the Q60 Project Black S (shown below) was first shown at the 2017 Geneva auto show. In the latest prototype, Infiniti pairs the 400-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 of the Q60 Red Sport 400 with three electric motor-generators for a combined output of 563 horses, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in under 4.0 seconds.

Infiniti Q60 Project Black S concept, 2017 Geneva auto show Infiniti Q60 Project Black S concept, 2017 Geneva auto show Infiniti Q60 Project Black S concept, 2017 Geneva auto show

Infiniti is short on details but we know each of the turbochargers features one motor-generator (MGU-H), with the the third motor-generator mated to the engine (MGU-K). The MGU-H units recover energy from the exhaust (during acceleration and braking) and help spin their respective turbo's compressor, while the MGU-K recovers energy under braking and helps the engine power the wheels. The setup is the same as in F1 though F1 cars only have a single turbo and thus a single MGU-H unit.

The Q60 Project Black S also leverages F1 know-how when it comes to aerodynamics, particularly in the area of downforce. This expertise is no more evident than in the design of the rear wing, whose aero properties have been validated by the Renault F1 team's aerodynamicists. We're told the wing's aero profile is similar to the low downforce setting used by Renault's F1 car at high-speed circuits like Monza.

Right now Infiniti says the Q60 Project Black S has been developed as a “test-bed” for new ideas and technologies, however a number of executives have hinted at a production version coming down the line. The last we heard is that the car is due around 2020.

The Paris auto show starts October 2. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.