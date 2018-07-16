Vanda Dendrobium D-1 electric supercar to be built in UK





After nearly a year of silence, Vanda has returned with fresh information on its Dendrobium D-1 electric supercar. The Singapore-based company announced Tuesday that it will build the supercar in the United Kingdom.

The U.K. production likely has something to do with Vanda's partner that brought the Dendrobium to life: Williams Advanced Engineering. The technology division of the Williams Formula 1 team partnered with Vanda to debut the Dendrobium concept car at the 2017 Geneva motor show. At the car's debut, the company didn't provide any power specifications, but it now shared 1,800 horsepower and 1,475 pound-feet of torque will be on tap.

The insane amount of power from two electric motors should send the Dendrobium D-1 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and provide a top speed greater than 200 mph. While there's still no word on the battery size, range, or charging specifics, we do konw it will be a lithium-ion unit. Eventually, Vanda wants to use solid-state batteries for its in-house electric powertrain.

Vanda Dendrobium concept, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Even with the vast amount of power and extensive use of carbon fiber, including the central tub, the Dendrobium D-1 will be a heavy thing weighing in around 3,858 pounds. At the concept car's debut, Vanda also detailed double wishbone suspension at both ends, carbon-ceramic brake discs, and Michelin tires wrapping 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear.

Although we know where the Singapore company plans to build the car, there's still no word on when it will reach production and where it will be sold. At the car's reveal, Vanda CEO Larissa Tan hinted at a 2020 introduction, but the company's latest announcement made no mention of the said date.

Oh, and if you're wondering about the strange name, Dendrobium is also the name of an orchid native to Singapore. The rear-opening doors and flip-up roof of the Dendrobium supercar is meant to resemble the flower's petals.