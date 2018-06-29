2018 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix preview

Jun 29, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Red Bull Ring, home of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring, home of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

Enlarge Photo

Round nine of the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship takes us this weekend to the city of Spielberg, where the Red Bull Ring, home of the Austrian Grand Prix, is located.

At a short 2.688 miles in length, it takes just 68 seconds to complete a lap of the Red Bull Ring, which is made up of only nine corners—the fewest of any circuit on the calendar. There are four long straights, each one preceded by a slow corner, and that places the engineering emphasis on traction and straight-line speed.

The surface is low grip and low abrasion, with the track getting progressively quicker as the weekend goes on. Even though the asphalt is relatively new, the track is quite bumpy in places, which makes it difficult to find consistent grip. Pirelli has nominated its soft, supersoft and ultrasoft compounds for the race, the same as the previous round in France.

One other issue to look out for during the Austrian race is the weather. Given the high altitude of the Red Bull Ring (approximately 2,100 feet), temperatures can be a bit cool. The mountain location can also make weather a bit unpredictable. The current forecast is for partly cloudy skies throughout the weekend.

During an early practice session on Friday, Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton proved fastest, with his teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen close behind.

Going into Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race, Hamilton leads the 2018 Drivers' Championship with his total of 145 points. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is second with 131 points and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo is third with 96 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Mercedes leads with 237 points followed by Ferrari with 214 points and Red Bull with 164 points. Last year's winner in Austria was Bottas, driving for Mercedes.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Opel Astra spy shots 2019 Opel Astra spy shots
Nissan and Italdesign show one-off GT-R with 710 horsepower Nissan and Italdesign show one-off GT-R with 710 horsepower
Here are all the parts the 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye borrowed from the Demon Here are all the parts the 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye borrowed from the Demon
Porsche 919 Evo obliterates Nürburgring record with 5:19 run Porsche 919 Evo obliterates Nürburgring record with 5:19 run
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.