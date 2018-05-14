Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster, Devel Sixty 6x6, BMW 8-Series reveal: Today's Car News

News
5 minutes ago
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S RoadsterEnlarge Photo
Mercedes-AMG has expanded the GT Roadster lineup with the new GT S Roadster. The car has the same 515-horsepower rating as the GT S coupe and will reach 60 mph from rest just as quick.
Dubai's Devel is working on a wild 6x6 SUV to join its 5,000-horsepower Sixteen supercar. The SUV will go by the name Sixty, and a prototype has been shown to accelerate quicker than an AMG GT coupe.
BMW's 8-Series coupe is set to make its debut on June 15 and a new teaser has been released. The debut will take place in Le Mans, where the M8 GTE race car will compete the next day in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Mercedes-AMG GT S now available as roadster
Devel Sixty 6x6 SUV smokes Mercedes-AMG GT in drag race
BMW prepares for Le Mans return and reveal of new 8-Series
Slice and dice: 2019 Toyota C-HR adds Apple CarPlay plus new LE, Limited trim levels
Bugatti designer Tobias Sühlmann to style future Aston Martins
New Subaru Crosstrek plug-in hybrid coming for 2019
Cody Walker brings a Toyota Supra to Jay Leno's Garage
2019 Honda Ridgeline review
Aston Martin inaugurates AMR Performance Center
Elio Motors says it will build production cars next year
