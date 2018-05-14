Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster, Devel Sixty 6x6, BMW 8-Series reveal: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG has expanded the GT Roadster lineup with the new GT S Roadster. The car has the same 515-horsepower rating as the GT S coupe and will reach 60 mph from rest just as quick.

Dubai's Devel is working on a wild 6x6 SUV to join its 5,000-horsepower Sixteen supercar. The SUV will go by the name Sixty, and a prototype has been shown to accelerate quicker than an AMG GT coupe.

BMW's 8-Series coupe is set to make its debut on June 15 and a new teaser has been released. The debut will take place in Le Mans, where the M8 GTE race car will compete the next day in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Mercedes-AMG GT S now available as roadster

Devel Sixty 6x6 SUV smokes Mercedes-AMG GT in drag race

BMW prepares for Le Mans return and reveal of new 8-Series

Slice and dice: 2019 Toyota C-HR adds Apple CarPlay plus new LE, Limited trim levels

Bugatti designer Tobias Sühlmann to style future Aston Martins

New Subaru Crosstrek plug-in hybrid coming for 2019

Cody Walker brings a Toyota Supra to Jay Leno's Garage

2019 Honda Ridgeline review

Aston Martin inaugurates AMR Performance Center

Elio Motors says it will build production cars next year