Ford drops sedans, Canepa Porsche 959SC, BMW M850i xDrive: Today's Car News

2020 BMW 8-Series (M850i xDrive) prototype Enlarge Photo

It's hard to imagine but in a few short years Ford will no longer have a sedan in its lineup, at least in North America. The automaker sees the shift to SUVs and pickups as permanent and is going all in on the vehicles.

The folks at Canepa continue to churn out tantalizing upgrades for the Porsche 959. The latest package sees Canepa strip the cars down to individual components in order to rebuild and restore virtually everything.

BMW has released the first specs for its new 8-Series. The first model to be detailed is an M850i xDrive which will be coming with a twin-turbocharged V-8 good for 530 horsepower.

