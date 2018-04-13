Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder lives on as Zagato special

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2018 Lamborghini L595 Zagato Spyder Enlarge Photo

Italian coachbuilder Zagato is hard at work crafting modified machines for discerning clientele.

One client appears to want a fresh take on a Lamborghini spyder, but you'd be wrong if you think we're talking about the Huracán Spyder.

It seems Zagato is preparing a new version of the Gallardo Spyder, and we're going to speculate that the car will be unveiled at next month's 2018 Concorso d'Eleganza Ville d'Este on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

Lamborghini 5-95 Zagato, 2014 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Enlarge Photo

The reason for the speculation? There's a new model listed on the Zagato website. It's called the L595 Zagato, and it shows a date of 2018 next to the listing. This model would line up with the L595 Zagato coupe unveiled in 2014, also at the Lake Como car show. This year's event runs from May 25-27, so it would make sense for a new Zagato-bodied Lamborghini to make its debut then.

The L595 coupe is built on the bones of a Gallardo LP570-4, and it would appear that a spyder is now part of this party. From the rendering on the Zagato website, you can see this new drop-top version mimics the exaggerated fenders and reworked front and rear ends of the coupe. We'll have to wait until it fully arrives in the metal to figure out what's going on, of course, but all signs point to a modified Gallardo at the moment.

We're not sure why Zagato, and its client, would choose to work with the Gallardo when the Huracán exists. While the Gallardo was an amazing machine that served up serious sales figures for the Italian automaker, the Huracán represents a massive leap forward in terms of interior refinement and overall driving performance. We guess what the client wants, the client must have.