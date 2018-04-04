Green light given to turn Top Gear Test Track into housing estate

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Top Gear season 18 preview images Enlarge Photo

It's official. Dunsfold Aerodrome, more popularly known as the Top Gear Test Track, will be demolished to make way for a housing estate that will feature 1,800 new homes.

Approval finally came from the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government on March 29 following years of consultation.

The site, about 40 miles southwest of London and a short drive from the headquarters of McLaren, also includes a studio facility and 100 other businesses, a number of which are driving schools and track day organizers. They too will need to relocate along with the folks at "Top Gear."

It's been a while since Jeremy Clarkson and co. enjoyed their last thrills on the track. We guess it's only a matter of time until the current crew says good bye as well. There's been no word yet on when the gates will be finally closed.

We honestly don't know if this will be good for the area since we're not up to date on the community around the Dunsfold Aerdorome. We will miss the familiar Top Gear Test Track, however, which has played host to hundreds of cars and a cadre of celebrity drivers going back to 2002. Perhaps it will be good for the new crew to find a new home.

And in case you were wondering, the fastest production car to lap the 1.75-mile, 12-turn track is McLaren's 675LT, which achieved the feat in 1:13.7 during a season 23 episode of "Top Gear."