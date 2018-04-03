Buick teases Velite 6 electric car bound for China

Apr 3, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for 2018 Buick Velite 6

Teaser for 2018 Buick Velite 6

Enlarge Photo

Buick on Tuesday released a teaser shot for a new electrified car called the Velite 6 that will hit the Chinese market in the near future.

It's a follow-up to the Chevrolet Volt-based Velite 5 extended-range electric car Buick launched in China last year, the brand's biggest market.

There will be at least two versions of the Velite 6, one equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and the other an electric powertrain. China is witnessing a boom in sales of electrified cars, known locally as “new energy vehicles,” and Buick is keen to tap this.

Buick Velite concept, 2016 Guangzhou auto show

Buick Velite concept, 2016 Guangzhou auto show

Enlarge Photo

Buick says the Velite 6 will feature new connectivity options and a design inspired by the Velite concept unveiled at the 2016 Guangzhou auto show. At the hatchback concept's reveal, Buick said it planned to launch several electrified models in China under the Buick Blue strategy.

In addition to the Velite 5, Buick also sells mild-hybrid versions of the Regal and LaCrosse in China.

We'll likely see the Velite 6 make its debut at the 2018 Beijing auto show, which starts March 25. Stay tuned.

