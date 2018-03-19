Pirelli Cyber Car tire will soon talk to your car





Pirelli cyber tire infographic Enlarge Photo

While Goodyear envisions a future tire that cleans as it rolls, Pirelli's latest tire is set to arrive this year. It's called Cyber Car and it's a tire that connects the rubber with the car and provides loads of information and data.

With the latest Pirelli innovation, the tire can relay information such as air pressure, internal temperature, and tread depth. All of the information comes via a tiny sensor that Pirelli said weighs less than an ounce. But, the tire won't just look at data, it will help make adjustments for drivers, too.

The tire can communicate with the car to activate the ABS and traction control systems when needed, and soon-to-come cars will be able to adjust their setups based on the tire's identification. The tire can provide the vehicle accurate weight figures to display a more exact driving range, which is especially useful for electric cars. As for maintenance, the tire can let drivers know about specific information on tread wear and when a rotation is required, plus Pirelli will offer a suite of services such as roadside assistance and valet.

The company said the very first cars with the Pirelli Cyber Car tires are coming this year, as several manufacturers (though we don't know which) are working to integrate the system into their vehicles' computer systems.

In addition to sending the information to your car, the information from the tires will also go to the Pirelli Cloud and drivers will be able to get messages via a smarphone app.

Pirelli already offers colored tires, and some models that "talk" via an app, as well as tires with various color sidewalls.

Pirelli P Zero colored edition Enlarge Photo

The buck doesn't stop at the Cyber Car tire, though. Pirelli's next step is the Cyber Tire that the company wants to bring to market in the near future. Its sensors will provide data with every rotation of the tire in real time. We don't know when it will arrive, but the technology is already in use in the Ferrari FKKX, the marque's track-only LaFerrari-based hypercar.