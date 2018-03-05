Porsche interested in producing flying taxi?

Mar 5, 2018

2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Aug 2017

2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Aug 2017

Today, Porsche sports cars. Tomorrow, Porsche electric cars. But is a flying taxi in the brand's future? The brand's sales chief Detlev von Platen believes there might be a market.

The executive told the German publication Automobilwoche in a report published last Saturday that a flying passenger vehicle "would really make sense."

"If I drive from (the Porsche plant in) Zuffenhausen to Stuttgart airport, I need at least half an hour, if I’m lucky. Flying would take only three and a half minutes," von Platen said.

Many companies have tossed their hat into the ring to build a flying taxi or "flying car." Some of the most notable companies include Lilium, Volocopter, Airbus, Uber, and even Toyota. One Dutch firm also plans to show its production flying car at the 2018 Geneva motor show.

If a Porsche flying taxi came to light, the company said passengers would be able to control some functions of the vehicle. Most of the driving would be automated, however, foregoing the need for a pilot's license.

Flying taxis and drones have become a blossoming pursuit for many companies, as they look to the future and envision ways to alleviate the congestion in cities and reduce gridlock. But, many regulations and logistical considerations stand in the way of flying taxis. Regulatory bodies have yet to iron out airspace and traffic rules, and the technology for vertical take-off and landing machines (VTOL) isn't quite ready for production.

