John Cena vs Ford, 2020 Chevy Corvette, 2020 Volvo V60: The Week In Reverse

Feb 16, 2018
2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The lawsuit between John Cena and Ford took an unexpected turn; the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was spied again; the new 2020 Volvo V60 made an early appearance online. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford previously filed a lawsuit against pro wrestler John Cena claiming he violated an agreement by selling his 2017 Ford GT supercar. On Tuesday Cena asked a Florida judge to dismiss the lawsuit entirely, because the sale restriction was left out of the final binding purchase contract.

Toyota released an teaser image of a race-car concept set to debut at the 2018 Geneva auto show in March. The concept clearly previews the new Supra sports car, and an alleged image of the concept made its way onto the Internet a day later.

The owner of a fifth-generation Corvette spied the new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette testing on public roads again, and this time the new Corvette was caught on video.

The new 2019 BMW X4 crossover SUV was revealed. The German automaker will formally introduce the latest X4 in March at the 2018 Geneva auto show, with sales to start in July 2018.

An image of the new 2020 Volvo V60 made its way onto the Internet as the Swedish automaker begins to tease its new wagon. Set to debut next month in Geneva, the new V60 will give us our first look at what's in store for the upcoming S60 sedan.

