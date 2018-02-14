2019 BMW X4, 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Car News Headlines

News
25 minutes ago
Faraday Future receives $1.5B lifeline Industry
2 hours ago
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
BMW has just redesigned its X4 for 2019, even though the outgoing model is only a couple of years old. The quick replacement rate is due to the X3, from which the X4 is derived, having just been redesigned itself for 2018.
Mercedes-Benz's C-Class has just been updated for 2019. Among the changes are a more powerful engine in base trim and the availability of a digital instrument cluster.
A vehicle that will be updated very soon is the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Our latest spy shots show a prototype with zero camouflage gear.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Bumper crop: 2019 BMW X4 luxury crossover revealed
Refreshed and more powerful 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan coming to Geneva
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots and video
Nebraska wants in on self-driving car boom
Italdesign readies Zerouno Roadster for Geneva auto show
Self-driving Tesla to make LA to NYC trip this year, Musk says, without lidar
2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots and video
2018 Honda CR-V vs. 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan: Compare Cars
New Stratos will cost $617,000, plus a Ferrari 430 Scuderia
Subaru plug-in hybrid to use Prius Prime parts, coming in 2019
