Lexus LC convertible reportedly a go, LC F still possible





2018 Lexus LC 500 Enlarge Photo

As if the Lexus LC couldn't get any better looking, the Japanese luxury brand has given an LC convertible the green light, according to an Auto Express report published on Wednesday. Even better news: an LC F performance model is still on the table.

The news comes from an unnamed source familiar with the LC's future plans who told the outlet an LC convertible is a "done deal." Motor Authority reached out to Lexus for comment on the report and an official spokeswoman said, "The Lexus LC sports coupe is a terrific addition to our line-up and derivatives of the LC would be an exciting opportunity for us, but we have nothing to announce at this time."

Should the report's information ring true, an LC convertible will bow in 18 months to two years.

Lexus hasn't offered a convertible since the IS C, which ended production after the 2015 model year, and the SC before it that ended its run after 2010. Lexus originally engineered the RC coupe as a convertible as well, but the brand canned the drop-top in 2014 to focus on more popular vehicle segments. Thanks, crossovers.

As for the LC F, the performance-oriented model hasn't been given the go-ahead yet, per the report's source, but such a car is nearing approval. Last February, Lexus trademarked the "Lexus LC F" and "LC F" names in the United States and Europe. Then, weeks later, a report claimed the LC F would bow at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

Alas, the Tokyo show came and went last October without an LC F. Engineers have reportedly been working on a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with 600 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Let's hope that such a model is indeed in the works and an announcement is made this year.

