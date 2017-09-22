Did Porsche’s 911 GT2 RS just set a sub-7:00 'Ring time?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



We all know the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is a fast car. The 700-horsepower rating will tell you that.

But is it the fastest in production car history? Possibly.

Porsche has been out testing the 991-series GT2 RS at the Nürburgring, and according to enthusiast site Bridge to Gantry the car needed less than seven minutes to complete a lap.

Bridge to Gantry used the T13 corner to mark the starting point of the lap and claims to have seen the bright yellow car pass the same point less than seven minutes later. Mind you, automakers use an earlier point to mark the start of a lap and the GT2 RS was already slowing by the time Bridge to Gantry saw it again.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Enlarge Photo 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Enlarge Photo 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Enlarge Photo

We should also point out that the particular lap was only the first of the day. It happened on Wednesday which was the second day of a two-day test Porsche had scheduled. Poor weather and slippery conditions on Tuesday ruled out any chance of attempting a lap record earlier.

Porsche’s 918 Spyder lapped the ‘Ring in 6:57 in 2013, but that was with more power and an all-wheel-drive system. The GT2 RS makes do with rear-wheel drive only but has a weight advantage over its hypercar sibling.

We'll also remind you that the man responsible for the GT2 RS's development, Andreas Preuninger, said at the car's reveal in June that he was confident it could set a new record for production cars at the Nürburgring. The the time to beat is the 6:52.01 set by the all-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracán Performante in 2016. The fastest time for a rear-wheel-drive car is the 7:01.3 set by a Dodge Viper ACR earlier this month.

Stay tuned for an update.