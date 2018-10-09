2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle update for its Discovery Sport, the current generation of which was introduced for 2016, and a prototype has just been spotted.

However, this won't be your typical facelift-style update as there will be substantial changes made to the small SUV's underpinnings, exterior and cabin. It's part of Land Rover's plan to offer electrified power in all models by 2020.

Land Rover is developing an updated version of the current Discovery Sport's D8 platform (also referred to as LR-MS). The updated platform, which will offer more space and capacity for electrified powertrains, will also feature in a redesigned Range Rover Evoque due about the same time.

Specific details on the new electrified powertrains are hard to come but the base Discovery Sport is expected to come with a mild hybrid setup and above this is expected to be a plug-in hybrid setup. Interestingly, the plug-in hybrid setup is likely to integrate a 1.5-liter inline-3 as its internal combustion component. The same powertrains should also feature in the redesigned Evoque.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For the exterior, it appears the designers have adopted a more streamlined look. The front and rear fascias along with the headlights all wear new designs as well.

The interior is also expected to receive a major refresh to keep up with popular newcomers like the latest Volvo XC60 and BMW X3. We'll probably see Land Rover introduce its latest infotainment system featuring multiple screens, which first appeared in the Range Rover Velar.

Look for a debut of the updated Discovery Sport in early 2019. It should be on sale later that year as a 2020 model.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.