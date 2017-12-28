You’ll be shocked by what a Koenigsegg Regera can withstand

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Koenigsegg’s latest models are fully federalized in the United States, which means they can be legally owned here without having to resort to shaky “Show or Display” rules.

That’s no easy task for an automaker which has built fewer than 200 cars in its entire history, but thankfully Koenigsegg has dealt with all the legal work, including surrendering some of its fine creations for crash testing, as detailed in this video.

The Swedish company posted the video on Wednesday to celebrate achieving one million followers on Instagram. The video shows Koenigsegg’s latest model, the Regera, going through some of the rigours crash safety testing. The short clip also gives a sneak peek at some of the more extraordinary measures Koenigsegg takes to improve the safety of its cars.

We’re sure you’ll be impressed with the Regera’s ability to deflect the impact of a hammer without so much as a blemish to the carbon fiber body panels. We won’t spoil the rest of the tests so watch on to find out what’s included.

It was at the 2015 Geneva motor show that Koenigsegg first stunned the world with the reveal of its Regera. The hybrid supercar came with an innovative drivetrain that was devoid of a conventional multi-gear transmission and capable of delivering upward of 1,500 horsepower. This is enough, Koenigsegg claims, to propel the Regera from 0-186 mph in only 10.9 seconds. Keep the pedal mashed to the floor and the car is said to be capable of hitting a 248 mph top speed less than 10 seconds later.

Only 80 Regeras are destined for production, and all build slots have been sold despite a price tag approaching $2 million. Once production is complete, Koenigsegg is expected to start production of a next-generation Agera.