Mercedes-Benz's next-generation GLC has been spotted.

The current GLC arrived for 2016 and was given a mid-cycle facelift for 2020. In Mercedes tradition, we should see the redesigned model arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model.

The new GLC looks to be growing slightly for its next generation, likely to give the recently launched GLB a bit of breathing space while also adding interior space. Nevertheless, the new GLC will still sit in the small SUV segment, where it’s destined to do battle with the likes of the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

The proportions have also changed slightly. The hood appears to have been stretched (likely to fit an inline-6) and the roofline lowered. The rear haunches also appear to be more pronounced. The resulting look should be sleeker and sportier compared to the current model.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Beneath the skin will be the platform destined for the soon-to-be-redesigned C-Class, albeit a version designed specifically for high-riding models. In other words, it will be an updated version of Mercedes' MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform that underpins the current GLC.

The updated platform will bring significant weight savings primarily through increased use of aluminum over steel. This has been made possible due to advanced joining technologies including aluminum to steel welding.

As for powertrains, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 will likely remain the base option. Above this is likely to be 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 replacing the current generation's V-6. Most, if not all, GLC variants will feature some form of electrification, including the next Mercedes-AMG GLC63 which could downsize to a 4-cylinder.

Engineers are also likely to be developing a new GLC Coupe. It should arrive about six months to a year after the regular GLC.