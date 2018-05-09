Audi e-tron electric SUV confirmed for August 30 debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi will reveal the production version of its e-tron electric SUV at the second annual Audi Summit event, which this year is scheduled for August 30 in Brussels.

The Belgian capital is an appropriate venue for the debut of the e-tron as it is where the electric SUV will enter production later this year. Audi will also use its plant in Brussels to build a more coupe-like version of the e-tron dubbed the e-tron Sportback starting in 2019.

Audi is waiting until the reveal to confirm the specs but has hinted at a range of at least 250 miles. A 150-kilowatt fast-charging system will provide 80 percent charge in about 30 minutes.

In the original e-tron quattro concept unveiled in 2015 to preview the e-tron, a single electric motor sat at the front axle and two more motors were fitted at the rear. Peak output was around 430 horsepower, though an energy boost mode was able to lift this to 496 hp momentarily. The battery was a 95-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit.

In terms of size, the e-tron will sit somewhere between the small Q5 and mid-size Q7.

The arrival of the e-tron, Audi's first volume electric car, will kick off a massive transformation of Audi's lineup toward electrified cars. The automaker aims to deliver 800,000 electrified cars annually by 2025. To put that into perspective, the automaker delivered 1,878,100 cars in 2017.

To reach that level, Audi plans to offer an electrified version of every vehicle in its lineup by the 2025 date. And most of the electrified cars will be pure electrics, with a smaller proportion as plug-in hybrids, the automaker has confirmed.

Beyond the e-tron and e-tron Sportback, additional electric Audis we know are coming include a high-performance e-tron GT sedan and a compact car both due in 2020.