Behold the first spy shots of a prototype for the next-generation Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The redesign will be the first for Ford's full-sizer since the current F-150's redesign for 2015, with the new light-duty truck expected on sale in late 2020 as a 2021 model.

The bigger F-250 and F-350 Super Duty models should trail this F-150 by about a year.

2021 Ford F-150 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Although the prototype is fully camouflaged, it's clear Ford is going with an evolutionary look for the new F-150, which makes sense as this is more of a heavy update of the current generation than a true redesign. The front fascia represents the biggest departure and it also appears that we'll be treated with a new headlight design.

The prototype sports a Crew Cab body style, and it looks like the cabin is slightly longer compared to the current F-150, which should mean more space for occupants. Speaking of the cabin, a substantially new design is expected for the dash.

The rear suspension looks to use the same solid axle as the current F-150 though we could see some variants, such as a planned plug-in hybrid, feature a new independent setup. Ford is also working on an electric F-150, though timing on the vehicle isn't clear.

2021 Ford F-150 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For the pure gasoline powertrains, expect V-6 and V-8 options to remain. It's rumored that Ford is developing a new 4.8-liter V-8 to replace the current 5.0-liter mill, though. There will also be some diesels for serious towing fans while a new F-150 Raptor should stick to twin-turbo V-6 power. A 10-speed automatic should be standard across the board.

The redesigned F-Series has big shoes to fill as the current range is still America's favorite truck, even though rival trucks from Chevrolet, GMC and Ram were all redesigned for 2019.

Note, before the arrival of the new range, we may see Ford drop its supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500 into the current F-150 Raptor to create a 700-plus-horsepower truck to challenge the planned Ram 1500 Rebel TRX.