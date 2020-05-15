The Volkswagen R performance division is readying a new addition to its lineup based on the Tiguan small SUV.

A prototype for a Tiguan R has been spotted and is wearing barely any camouflage gear, suggesting VW's go-fast division will soon launch another SUV. The division has previously launched the T-Roc R in the compact segment and the Touareg R in the mid-size segment, though neither of these vehicles are bound for the United States.

This latest prototype may look like a regular Tiguan equipped with the SUV's available R-Line sport appearance package. However, a closer inspection reveals a set of quad-exhaust tips with the same design as the exhausts on the T-Roc R and Golf R. This suggests the same 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 powering those other vehicles is featured here.

The engine delivers 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque and is normally mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system. We suspect a similar setup sits in the Tiguan R, though possibly with even more potency.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Look for the Tiguan R to make its debut later this year as a 2021 model. Before you get too excited, we should point out that the prototype is based on the short-wheelbase Tiguan sold overseas, meaning we might not see the Tiguan R here.

When the Tiguan R arrives, we should also see a facelifted Tiguan range. You'll notice that the grille has been revised and there are new internals for the lights at both ends on the prototype. These tweaks, and other updates, should appear across the Tiguan range for the 2021 model year.