Aehra's wild electric sedan and SUV are edging closer to production, and the Milan-based company this week released the names of the vehicles.

The sedan has been given the name Estasi, Italian for “Ecstasy,” while the SUV is now known as the Impeto, the Italian word for “Impetus.” The sedan was first shown as a concept in 2023 and the SUV in 2022.

Aehra is an EV startup co-founded by former Lamborghini design chief Filippo Perini, who penned the Aventador. This helps explain some of the resemblance between the Lamborghini supercar and Aehra's new lineup.

Aehra is still raising funds to help kick off production at a planned date around mid-2026, and if all goes to plan the company's target is around 25,000 vehicles annually.

Aehra Impeto

The vehicles will be built at a newly constructed site in Mosciano Sant’Angelo, in Italy's Abruzzo region, and Aehra expects to create around 540 jobs at the site. This will be in addition to 110 jobs created at Aehra's Milan headquarters, the company said in a statement.

Aehra picked the location for the plant due to its proximity to some of the leading carbon-fiber companies in Italy. Aehra's EVs will ride on a skateboard-style EV platform housed within a carbon-fiber monocoque passenger cell to help save weight.

Performance targets for both models include a peak 800 hp, a 0-62 mph time of less than 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 161 mph. A range of more than 500 miles on the the WLTP cycle used overseas is claimed for both, though a lower estimate would result using the stricter EPA cycle. Aehra also claims a 10-80% charge can be handled in as little as 15 minutes.

Aehra has previously said that North America is one of its target markets, though details on availability and pricing haven't been announced.