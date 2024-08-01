Pininfarina has plans to become a manufacturer of electric vehicles, but it hasn't forgotten its design and coachbuilding roots.

The Italian company will use 2024 Monterey Car Week on later this month to present the latest in a long line of coachbuilt specials that include standouts like the Ferrari Enzo-based P4/5 by Pininfarina and Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe-based Hyperion, and more recent Morgan Midsummer.

A single teaser photo for the new car was released on Thursday but reveals very little of the design.

The car was commissioned by an owner of Pininfarina's Battista electric hypercar, who is based in North America. It will be a true one-off, Pininfarina said, but the company hasn't revealed what donor chassis will form the basis. A likely bet is the chassis of a Battista; Pininfarina sources the Battista's chassis from Rimac, which originally developed it for its own Nevera electric hypercar.

Pininfarina Battista

The chassis features a T-shaped battery with a capacity of 120 kwh, plus four independent electric motors delivering a combined 1,874 hp in the Battista. Owners can expect 0-60 mph times of less than two seconds and top speeds of more than 186 mph.

Pininfarina has also launched a speedster based on the chassis. Known as the B95, the car debuted at last year's Monterey Car Week and is limited to just 10 examples worldwide.

Pininfarina plans to introduce higher-volume models in the future. The company in 2019 hinted at a lineup of five models including a sedan, coupe, and convertible, as well as an SUV, and the Battista hypercar. A potential design for the SUV was previewed last year in Monterey with the Pura Vision concept.

This year's Monterey Car Week will run Aug. 9-18 in California.