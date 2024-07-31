Prompted by recent reports that Maserati might be up for sale, Stellantis on Tuesday issued a statement denying any plans to offload the luxury Italian brand.

"Stellantis has no intention of selling the Trident brand, just as there is no intention of aggregating Maserati within other Italian luxury groups," the automaker told Motor Authority.

Most of the reports on Maserati's sale cited comments made by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares and CFO Natalie Knight during a call following the release of the automaker's first half financial results on July 25. The results showed a 48% decline in net profits year-over-year.

Tavares, who in 2021 gave each of Stellantis' 14 brands a 10-year commitment, said in the call that brands that don't make money will be dropped, while Knight said there may be a time when Stellantis looks at “what’s the best home” for Maserati.

On Wednesday, the automaker told Motor Authority, "Stellantis restates its unwavering commitment to Maserati’s bright future as the unique luxury brand within the 14 Stellantis brands."

Further contradicting Tavares' statements made during the July 25th call the automaker said on Wednesday, "Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to its entire portfolio of 14 iconic brands and recalls that each of them has a 10-year horizon to build a profitable and sustainable business, while recognizing that market volatility and temporary situations may cause fluctuations."

Stellantis doesn't provide individual results for each of its brands apart from Maserati whose deliveries were just 6,500 units in the first half of 2024, down from 15,300 a year ago.

Maserati also had an operating loss for the period of 82 million euros ($89 million), down from a profit of 121 million euros ($131 million).

Maserati has new product in the form of the Grecale compact crossover and redesigned GranTurismo, both of which offer buyers the choice between gas and electric powertrains. All future models are expected to be electric only, starting with a redesigned Quattroporte that was originally due this year but now might not arrive until 2025.

Note – This story was updated with a statement provided by Stellantis