Volkswagen Group may not be completely out of the software development woods, according to reports out of Germany.

The Audi Q6 E-Tron and redesigned Porsche Macan were both delayed due to software issues related to their PPE dedicated EV platform. Now Handelsblatt, citing anonymous sources, reported on July 11 that multiple vehicles at the Volkswagen brand will be delayed due to software issues related to a new SSP platform.

Specific models mentioned include a successor to the current ID.4, which will reportedly be launched in 2029 at the earliest, or 15 months later than originally planned. Also mentioned was an SUV code-named the T-Sport, which reportedly won't arrive before 2031.

Manager Magazin reported on July 12 that one of the reasons for such a substantial delay is to help spread out the launch of late SSP-based vehicles so that the vehicles don't arrive too close to other vehicles that are still on schedule.

Volkswagen ID.2all concept

Another reason is reportedly to extend the life of the current MEB platform, which the SSP platform is due to replace. Volume production of vehicles based on the MEB platform only started in 2020. VW Group has since launched an updated version known as MEB+ and is working on a more affordable version known as MEB Entry. The more affordable version is expected to debut in 2025 in a production version of VW's ID.2all concept.

It isn't clear whether there are delays to vehicles at other VW Group brands, though most brands at the automaker are due to use the SSP platform. First announced in 2021, the platform is being developed to accept battery cells and software systems that will be common across most of the models from the VW Group. Porsche is known to be developing a unique version known as the SSP Sport platform. This version will be reserved for high-end brands at VW Group.

To get around some of its software development issues, VW Group is turning to other automakers for technology, including whole platforms. In China, VW has teamed up with EV startup Xpeng while Audi is working with SAIC which markets EVs globally through MG. VW Group also announced in June it will tap U.S. EV startup Rivian to jointly develop hardware and software for vehicles due in the second half of the decade.