Ford is offering owners of the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT a little performance boost by way of an over-the-air update.

Using the FordPass app and paying a one-time cost of $995, a Performance Upgrade can be installed that drops the 0-60 mph time a few fractions of a second to just 3.3 seconds, or quicker than what a Tesla Model Y Performance or electric Porsche Macan 4 can deliver, according to Ford. The quarter mile ET is 11.8 seconds at 114 mph.

Peak power for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain is unchanged at 480 hp but torque is boosted by 100 lb-ft to 700 lb-ft, matching the rating of the off-road-ready Mustang Mach-E Rally that arrived for 2024.

Ford credits the extra performance to a new in-house developed rear motor installed on the 2024 model, as well as new thermal management and electric motor control algorithms.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Ford upgraded the full Mustang Mach-E lineup for 2024 with faster charging and more range for models. In the case of the Mustang Mach-E GT, which comes standard with the 91-kwh Extended Range, the EPA-rated range estimate increased by 10 miles to 280 miles.

The Mustang Mach-E GT also received as standard a number of goodies there were previously only standard on the former GT Performance grade. These include sports seats up front with 10-way adjustment for the driver, adjustable dampers, and Brembo front brake calipers.

Pricing for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT starts at $55,890, including a $1,895 destination charge.The available Performance Upgrade can also be selected at the time of purchase.