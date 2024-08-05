The Rivian Large+ battery is a Max Pack that's software locked

The Large+ isn't an official option, rather Rivian's reaching out to Large Pack buyers and offering it as an option

Rivian could potentially unlock extra battery capacity in the Large+ later for a fee

Some buyers opting for an updated 2025 Rivian R1T or R1S with a Large battery are being offered a bigger, more expensive Max battery software locked to match the specifications of the Large battery.

The information was first reported on Aug. 2 by RivianTrackr and since confirmed to Motor Authority by a company spokesman.

The 109.4-kwh Large battery is only available on models equipped with a Dual-Motor powertrain, and according to Rivian the demand for this configuration was so high the company started offering some buyers a 141.5-kwh Max battery that uses software to match its capacity and range to the Large battery.

The reason? To help speed up production and get vehicles to owners sooner. It's something Tesla has also done in the past with the Model S.

2025 Rivian R1 lineup

Rivian refers to the software-locked battery as a Large+ battery and said there are no differences in performance between vehicles with the Large battery and those with the Large+ battery. In the 2025 R1T with the Dual-Motor powertrain, the Large battery delivers an estimated 330 miles range and the Max battery 420 miles. The corresponding numbers for the 2025 R1S are 330 miles and 410 miles.

There's no option to order a Large+ battery. Rivian is making the decision to offer it based on existing orders for the Large battery and production schedules.

When asked whether Rivian will offer owners of vehicles with the Large+ battery an option to pay a fee down the road and unlock the extra capacity, the spokesman said the company is exploring ways to offer additional range for the Large+ battery but has nothing to announce at this time.

Rivian Gen 2 battery pack

There may be another bonus with the Large+ battery, one that won't cost an extra fee. Rivian recommends that its batteries are only charged to 70% for daily use, 85% for occasional extended drives, and 100% for road trips to help prolong their life. But according to RivianTrackr's sources, the Large+ battery can be safety charged to 100% on a daily basis as this equates to only about 75-80% of its true capacity.

When asked about charging the Large+ battery to 100% on a daily basis, the Rivian spokesman said the company recommends the same charging guidelines for the Large+ battery as it does for the Large battery.

The updates to the 2025 R1T and R1S are much more extensive than your typical mid-cycle refresh. While the exterior and interior designs haven't changed, Rivian said it overhauled the electronic and software systems of the vehicles. This resulted in the removal of 1.6 miles of wiring and the reduction of individual ECUs from 17 to seven. Rivian also installed its own suite of electronic driver-assist features, known as the Rivian Autonomy Platform. A new Quad-Motor powertrain also dials power up to 1,025 hp.