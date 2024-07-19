The Infiniti QX60 says goodbye to the V-6

The Infiniti QX60 three-row luxury crossover enters the 2025 model year with a standard 2.0-liter turbo-4 that replaces the 2024 model's 3.5-liter V-6.

Peak power registers at 268 hp, which is actually down compared to the V-6's 295 hp. Infiniti claims efficiency is up but hasn't provided any mileage figures. EPA-rated estimates also haven't been published.

While power has dropped, pricing has increased. The 2025 QX60 costs $50,200, which is up $550 compared to the MSRP of the current 2024 model.

Another change for 2025 includes a new key fob with an option to have the vehicle automaically lock or unlock when the holder of the key approaches or walks away from the vehicle. A Black Edition design pack has also been made available.

The QX60 comes in four grades: Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph. Most grades feature front-wheel drive as standard and all-wheel drive as a $2,000 option, though the Autograph comes with all-wheel drive as standard.

A 9-speed automatic is standard across the range and all grades are capable of towing up to 6,000 pounds, when properly equipped. That's the same tow rating the V-6 delivered.

Even in base spec, the QX60 comes well-equipped. Standard goodies include 18-inch wheels, leather trim, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 9-speaker audio system, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Various electronic driver-assist features are also included as standard, including forward and rear automatic braking, plus blind spot and lane departure warning.

The 2025 Infiniti QX60 reaches showrooms in July.