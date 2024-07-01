From the same people who brought us electric racing series Formula E and Extreme E, comes the new series Extreme H.

It's billed as the world's first hydrogen racing series, and will replace the four-year-old Extreme E series when the inaugural season kicks off next year.

Like Extreme E, Extreme H is an off-road racing series where teams compete with a common vehicle. Extreme H's vehicle is known as the Pioneer 25, and was shown for the first time at a launch event in London on June 27.

The Pioneer 25 is similar to the Odyssey 21 used in Extreme E, in that it features an electric powertrain. However, instead of a battery storing the energy the newcomer features both a battery and a hydrogen tank. The hydrogen feeds a fuel cell that charges the battery which in turn powers the electric powertrain.

The fuel cell is supplied by a company called Symbio, and delivers 75 kw to charge a 36-kwh battery. The electric powertrain consists of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup delivering a peak 536 hp, or enough to accelerate the Pioneer 25 from 0-62 mph in 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 124 mph. A range hasn't been announced.

Spark Racing Technology, the race car constructor founded in 2012 by current Ferrari F1 Team Principal Fred Vasseur, is the company responsible for the design and production of the Pioneer 25. The company also supplies Formula E with its race cars.

Most of the current teams competing in Extreme E are expected to compete in Extreme H. The teams include some established names in motorsports, such as Andretti and McLaren.

The first public test for the Pioneer 25 will take place during the Extreme E round in Scotland scheduled for July 13-14. Extreme H's inaugural season will contain 10 rounds running through 2025, kicking off in Saudi Arabia, before traveling through Europe and ending in the U.S. The final calendar will be announced later this year.