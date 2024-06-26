Porsche has issued a recall of its Taycan due to the chance of brake fluid leaking, something that could potentially result in the loss of braking performance.

The recall affects certain Taycans from the 2020 model year, when the electric sedan was launched, right up to the 2025 model year which saw the introduction of an updated Taycan range. A total 31,689 examples are affected in the U.S.

According to the recall notice, which was published by the NHTSA on June 19, the front brake hoses may develop cracks over time and leak fluid. This is due to extra wear and tear caused by certain steering and driving conditions.

Porsche said in the notice that it has received several reports of the front brake hoses on Taycans leaking, including seven from the U.S.

No accidents have been reported in the U.S. However, one accident was reported outside the U.S., with no injuries.

Owners may notice messages like “brake fluid low" or "PSM failure," the notice said.

The remedy requires dealers to inspect and replace the front brake hoses with a new set with an increased bending radius, a service that will be performed free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on July 3, but anyone looking for further information can contact Porsche at 1-800-767-7243 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 24V455000).