Maserati has partnered with Vita Power to create a luxury boat, called the Tridente.

The boat costs 2.5 million Euros, which is about $2.6 million at current exchange rates.

What is the Tridente?

This 34-foot boat with a carbon fiber hull carries up to 10 people, has a bed in the bow, a sink, a toilet, a fresh-water shower for hosing off the water you presumably swam in, and a fridge.

More importantly, it’s electric. It’s powered by four 63-kwh battery packs wired in series for a total pack size of 250 kwh. It runs a 400-volt electrical system with a maximum charge rate of 200 kw. That can fast-charge the battery from 10-80% in under an hour.

The electric motors put out a total of 600 hp to two Mercury stern drives with twin props to handle the torque steer.

How fast and far does Tridente go?

Max speed is 46 mph, but cruising speed is 28 to 32 mph with a range of 31 to 43 miles depending on a host of variables.

In an odd twist the Tridente had ZipWakes we have installed on our own fishing boat. These are a form of modern trim tabs that drop down into the water to create an air cavity that helps level and smooth the ride. Noting the team didn’t have them engaged I was told they are only used if necessary because they add drag. (Seakeepers do a similar thing, but don’t drop down as much into the water, creating less drag.)

Fancy yourself in the market? It’ll take about 9 months to have it made and delivered.

Maserati brought me to Italy to drive the 2025 GranCabrio Folgore electric convertible, but the pretense was I'd also get to experience the Tridente. The experience as supposed to include me behind the wheel. I went for a ride on the boat and the instant torque surprised a few journalists who weren’t prepared for the driver to hit it, as a water skier would say. The powertrain is nearly silent and absolutely covered by the wind noise at speed.

More importantly, if you, me, or anyone were to find themselves on the rear sun deck, they'd breathe more easily. The Tridente emits no fumes because there’s no gas engine. Whether cruising, trolling slowly, or just hanging out on the water, there’s no smell.

Everyone at Maserati lobbied for me to get behind the wheel, but the boat’s handler looked me deep in the eyes and said one word, “insurance.”

Next time, Maserati. Next time.





Maserati paid for travel and lodging to so I could bring you GranCabrio driving impressions, and ride in the electric Tridente, more on the GranCabrio soon