Dates for the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival have been set

Goodwood Revival will move back a weekend on the calendar for 2025

Tickets for the 2025 events will go on sale later this year

The clock hasn't quite ticked down to the opening of the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, but organizers are already looking ahead to next year.

Goodwood on Thursday announced that the 2025 Festival of Speed will take place July 10-13 next year, while the 2025 Goodwood Revival is scheduled for September 12-14, 2025. That shifts the Revival back one weekend compared to this year, so the scheduling is similar to what it was two years ago.

Polestar 5 prototype at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The annual Festival of Speed brings together notable race cars and performance road cars—as well as personalities—from different eras, with cars making timed runs up a hill climb course on the Goodwood estate. Organizers haven't announced further details for 2025, but this year the featured marque will be MG, Red Bull Racing will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the theme of "Horseless to Hybrid — Revolutions in Power" will celebrate powertrain development.

The Goodwood Revival features vintage race cars that are run in different classes at an onsite road course originally used for professional racing from 1948 to 1966. Participants and attendees typically dress in vintage clothing from that period for maximum authenticity.

2023 Goodwood Revival, Michael Shaffer photo

This year, the Goodwood Revival will run sustainable fuel in all race cars to reduce emissions, following a 2023 trial. The fuel must have a minimum of 70% "sustainable components," in accordance with relevant FIA requirements, organizers said in November 2023, adding that the sustainable fuel does not require any modifications to the cars.

Tickets for the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed and 2025 Goodwood Revival go on sale later this year. The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs July 11-14, with the 2024 Goodwood Revival scheduled for September 6-8.