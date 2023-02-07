Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for its Taycan electric sedan and wagon, and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the Taycan Cross Turismo soft-roader. While the updates will be mild, there are rumors of a new performance flagship coming to take on the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed a redesigned eSprinter electric van. The previous eSprinter was never sold in the U.S. but the new one will reach local showrooms later this year. It will also be built locally, in this case at the Sprinter plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

Hennessey has come out with a supercharger upgrade for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that sees output climb to over 700 hp, or more than what the Corvette Z06 offers. Hennessey is also preparing a twin-turbo upgrade for the Corvette, which the company has said will offer up to 1,200 hp.

