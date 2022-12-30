Nissan showed a student-built Z SUV, Nio revealed its redesigned ES8, and Cadillac confirmed the return of its Goddess logo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

In what was a quiet week, Nissan showed a one-off design blending elements from the latest Z sports car with the second-generation Murano SUV. The odd concoction was a project of students at the Nissan Automobile Technical College in Japan.

Chinese EV brand Nio revealed two vehicles. One was a coupe-like SUV called the EC7, and whose arrival means Nio's lineup now has seven distinct vehicles. The other was a redesign of the ES8, Nio's first mainstream vehicle. Both vehicles feature a battery that can be swapped in seconds at a Nio battery station.

Cadillac will soon revive its Goddess logo, which the automaker used for hood ornaments on various vehicles built from 1930 to 1956 and briefly on the 1959 Eldorado Brougham. This time the logo will appear on several trim pieces in the Celestiq flagship EV.

Volkswagen announced it will use the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in January to present its next electric vehicle. The vehicle is expected to be a mid-size sedan previewed earlier this year by the ID.Aero concept car. Prototypes for the sedan, which may be called an ID.6 or ID.7, have previously been spotted testing.

Gemballa may have built its reputation on wild upgrades for a range of Porsche vehicles, but the company is now working on its own supercar. The car is promised for launch in 2024 with more than 800 hp, and this week we saw a new teaser sketch of the exterior.