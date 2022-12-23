We drove the 2023 Kia EV6 GT, the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee lost its V-8 engine option, and Acura teased images of the 2024 ZDX Type S. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We got our first stint behind the wheel of the 2023 Kia EV6 GT. Far from perfect but plenty exhilarating with a can-do attitude, the EV6 GT shows off Kia's electric performance chops as it heads into a new era.

Our spy photography caught the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray prowling public streets with zero camouflage. Devoid of any disguises, the electrified Corvette seems to share design bits with the Z06 while carrying some distinct elements as well.

We learned the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee's V-8 engine option quietly disappeared. Discontinued mid-year, the death of the V-8 in this model lowers the maximum towing capacity from 7,200 pounds to 6,200 pounds, which is achieved with the V-6. The 4xe plug-in hybrid remains the most powerful Grand Cherokee, but it's rated to tow 6,000 pounds.

The Rivian R1T and R1S gained Snow Mode with the latest software update. Just ahead of much of the U.S. getting blasted with cold and snow, the electric pickup and SUV gained a new mode that reduces brake regeneration in the name of stability and enhances cabin warming functionality.

The 2024 Acura ZDX Type S received an official photoshoot while undergoing testing on public roads. The electric crossover SUV will be based upon GM's Ultium powertrain components and share bits with the Cadillac Lyriq, though it will sport its own design inside and out.